132 kg of cannabis concealed in coconut shells seized in Agra: Police

Agra, Sep 23 (PTI) The government railway police have busted a racket of smuggling cannabis concealed in coconut shells and have seized over 100 kgs of the narcotics.The recovery of 132 kg of cannabis stuffed in green coconuts was made at Agra Cant railway station, said GRP Inspector Vijay Singh, adding police also arrested three person involved in the smuggling racket with novel modus operandi.The three arrested persons were identified as Saddam, Aasif and Aadil, said Singh, adding that the coconuts stuffed with cannabis had been booed from Vijayanagram in Andrha Pradesh to Agra cant. PTI CORR RAXRAXRAXRAX

