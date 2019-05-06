137 cases of unfair means in CBSE class X exam, over five times more than last year

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A total of 137 cases of students using unfair means were reported this year in the CBSE class 10 examination, five times more than last year, senior officials said.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of class 10 examination on Monday, with 91 per cent candidates clearing the exam.In 2019, a total of 137 cases of unfair means were found as against last year's 26."The maximum unfair means cases were from Ajmer region (59) followed by Chennai (30) and Panchkula (22)," a senior board official said.Trivandrum region which has the best pass percentage in both class 10 and 12 examinations did not report any such incidents.While two cases of unfair means were reported from Delhi, five were from Bhubaneshwar, six from Guwahati, four from Prayagraj, one from Patna and eight from Dehradun region. As per norms, a candidate found using unfair means or involved in disorderly conduct or disturbing other candidates, at or in connection with an examination is referred to the Unfair Means Committee. The committee after consideration of the case as referred to it by instructor or invigilator can award punishment. PTI GJS AAR