14 arrested, 1,651 litre liquor seized in Noida, Greater Noida: Police

Noida (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Fourteen people were arrested as 1,651 litres illicit liquor seized across Noida and Greater Noida Thursday amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police said.In separate incidents, eight kg cannabis, four illegal firearms along with ammunition were also seized from their possession, the police said.Two men were arrested in Dadri area while they were allegedly transporting 1,550 litres liquor and were intercepted near Andhpur turn on the NH-91, a police spokesperson said.The accused were identified as Ram Kumar and Mahesh Sharma, the official said."Altogether 1,651 litres of illegal liquor was seized today. 14 accused have been arrested. Four firearms and ammunition were seized from them. Two vehicles, an SUV and a hatchback, impounded. 8.10 kg of cannabis was seized," the spokesperson said."Total cash of Rs 87,375, six stolen mobile phones were also recovered during the arrests," the official added.Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased elections. PTI KIS TIRTIR