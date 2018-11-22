14 arrested for clashes in Uttar Pradesh

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Fourteen people have been arrested in connection with clashes between members of two communities in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur town over two days, police said Thursday.Violence erupted on Tuesday night when a 'Dharma Dhvaj' being carried in a procession of right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) broke an overhead light in Mukeri Bazar area. Two persons were injured in the clash.Stone pelting took place in the same area between the two communities on Wednesday during a Barawafat procession. Three policemen were injured in similar incidents that took place in other areas of the city.Cross FIRs were filed against 40 people, of which 14 have been arrested and the remaining 26 are being identified through CCTV footage, Inspector Katra Kotwali Bhuvaneshwar Pandey said.Those arrested include the district vice president of BJP youth wing Ashwani Kumar Gupta and his two brothers, he said.Superintendent of Police Shalini said the situation in the area is normal and under control.A meeting of the peace committee was held and a peace march was also taken out, she said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV