14 booked for poll code violation in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Apr 12 (PTI) Fourteen people, including five affiliated with the BJP, were booked Friday for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during polling in Uttarakhand, an Election Commission official said. Most of those booked had taken their selfies with the EVMs while casting their votes on Thursday and uploaded it on the social media, in violation of the MCC, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a release here. A case was registered against 14 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of The Representation of People's Act, the release said. The cases were reported from Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Pauri, it said. A polling personnel was also discharged from his duty after he was found drunk, the release added. Uttarakhand went to polls for its five Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of general elections on Thursday.PTI ALM MAZ CK