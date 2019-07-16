14 die in UP in rain-related incidents, snake bite

Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) Fourteen people were Tuesday killed in rain-related incidents and due to snake bite in Uttar Pradesh, an official release issued here said.One person each were killed in Unnao, Ballia, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, and Shahjahanpur and two in Moradabad in rain-related incidents such as thunderstorms and lightning, according to the release.It said one person each in Ambedkar Nagar, Allahabad, Azamgarh and Pratapgarh, and two in Pilibhit died due to snake bite , an official spokesman said here.Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district magistrates concerned to immediately provide Rs 4 lakh financial help to the family of the victims . PTI ABN ANBANB