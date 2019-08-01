14 disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders move SC against disqualification

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Fourteen disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders moved the Supreme Court Thursday challenging their disqualification as MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly.Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders -- Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli -- and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.Disqualified JD (S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda -- have filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are -- Prathap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna.Others who were disqualified are -- Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, Dr Sudhakar, Sand Shrimant Patil (all Congress). PTI RKS MNL SJK SA