scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

14 disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders move SC against disqualification

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Fourteen disqualified rebel Congress-JD(S) leaders moved the Supreme Court Thursday challenging their disqualification as MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly.Earlier, two rebel Congress leaders -- Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli -- and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.Disqualified JD (S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda -- have filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar, who resigned on Monday as Speaker of the House.The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are -- Prathap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna.Others who were disqualified are -- Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, MTB Nagaraj, Dr Sudhakar, Sand Shrimant Patil (all Congress). PTI RKS MNL SJK SA

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos