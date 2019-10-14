14 Pak migrants given Indian citizenship

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Fourteen Pakistani migrants living in Rajasthan's Jaipur district for past several years were on Monday given certificates ofIndian citizenship.District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav said apart from 14 Pak migrants, who were given the citizenship certificates today, 42 others are also being considered for the grant of citizenship. A total of 108 Pak migrants were given Indian citizenship in the last few years, he said, adding Jaipur is a pioneer district in the country in providing Indian citizenship to Pak migrants through online process.In Rajasthan, district collectors of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer have the powers to provide Indian citizenship to Pak migrants after complete verification.Pak migrants expressed their happiness raising "Bharat Mata ki jai" slogan and saying that getting Indian citizenship after "so many years is an old dream coming true" for them.PTI AG RAXRAX