14 people hospitalised after having opium-laced tea in Alwar

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Fourteen people were taken ill after apparently having opium-laced tea in Rajasthan's Alwar district, a health official said on Tuesday.The victims had come to participate in the Baba Mohandas fair in the district and felt drowsy after having tea at a stall on Monday night. They were admitted to the Bhiwadi community healthcare centre from where eight were referred to a hospital, Alwar Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Om Prakash Meena said.He said apparently the devotees were served opium-laced tea. Samples of the tea were taken and sent for forensic examination.A large number of people from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh come here to attend the fair.