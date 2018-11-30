14-year Old Helps 300 Amputees Walk Again

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, November 30, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- 9th grader Veer Agrawal raises Rs.14 lacs to fund artificial limb fitment for about 300 physically challenged patients from low income familiesVeer Agrawal, a 9th grade student from American School of Bombay, was all smiles on the successful completion of the four-day 'Jaipur Foot' camp for which he had raised funds to the tune of Rs.14 lakhs. The funds raised enabled the 'Jaipur Foot' camp held at Risod in Washim district of Maharashtra from 23rd to 26th November, organised by Seth Bhagwandas J Agrawal Charitable Trust. About 350 physically challenged people from nearby districts visited the camp, out of which about 300 were found fit for the treatment with prosthetic leg and were able to walk again. Over a dozen were also provided with wheel-chairs. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791504/Jaipur_Foot_Camp.jpg )Expressing his joy at helping people regain their mobility, Veer Agrawal said, "A road accident some years ago resulted in a thigh bone fracture that left me bedridden for weeks. The agonizing experience always haunted me and motivated me to do something for physically challenged people from financially weak background and help them to experience the joys of walking and running once again. I learnt about the concept of 'Jaipur Foot' camp and decided to set up a crowdfunding campaign on a website http://vhelptowalk.org/ created for the same." The camp was organized through Seth Bhagwandas J Agrawal Charitable Trust. His parents supported him in this noble initiative.Speaking on what drew him to rural India, Veer added, "Through my research on the net, I found that there are many needy people in rural India who did not have access to and could not afford a prosthetic limb. This motivated me to take-up this cause in rural parts. It is fulfilling to see them walk again. I am deeply thankful to all who supported this cause and made this camp so successful."Fitting amputees with the 'Jaipur Foot' costs about Rs. 5,000 per patient. The artificial limb is customised to fit the patient as per their size and post-fitment, the patient is able to walk normally again. Amputees, because of accidents as well as polio affected persons, were among those who benefitted from the camp.To learn more, please visit http://vhelptowalk.org/.About Seth Bhagwandas J Agrawal Charitable Trust:Seth Bhagwandas J Agrawal Charitable Trust is active for the last 20 years in the health and education field in rural Maharashtra. They have done eye camps, Jaipur Foot camp, renovations of municipal schools and many other activities which have impacted the lives of thousands of people.Source: Seth Bhagwandas J Agrawal Charitable Trust PWRPWR