14-year-old missing boy reunited with family in Jammu

Jammu, May 14 (PTI) The police has reunited a 14-year-old missing boy with his family in Jammu, officials said Tuesday. Sunita Devi, of Rajiv Nagar, reported at Narwal police post that her son, Lalit, did not return home after going to school on Monday, they said. An FIR was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and teams were constituted to find the boy, they said. Lalit was handed over to his parents after legal formalities were completed, they said. PTI AB INDIND