146 underground bunkers completed for border residents in JK's Poonch

Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) As many as 146 underground bunkers have been constructed for residents along the Line of Control and the International Border in the Jammu division, officials said Friday.These are part of over 14,460 bunkers the Centre had sanctioned at a cost of Rs 415.73 crore in December 2017 for border residents along the LoC and IB in the region.While 7,298 bunkers were sanctioned for the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch along the LoC, 7,162 were meant for those living along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.On Friday, at a meeting convened by Poonch District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav to review the progress on construction of bunkers in the district, officials informed that 1,388 bunkers -- 680 individual and 708 community -- are being built by the Public Works Department (811) and Rural Development Department (577) in the district for safety of the residents during ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The construction of 146 bunkers have been completed so far, the officials said. Addressing the meeting, the district development commissioner directed the officers to complete all the bunkers as soon as possible so that people can use them for their safety.He also directed officers concerned that the bunkers should be built in safe areas which are easily accessible to the people during ceasefire violations, the official said. While the construction work on the bunkers along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba started last year, it got delayed along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch over cost escalation.