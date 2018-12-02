149 Muslims from Chitrakoot district join BJP

Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) As many as 149 Muslims from Karvi tehsil in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Mahendra Nath Pandey Sunday.In a statement issued here, state BJP's media co-incharge Alok Awasthi said, "149 Muslims from Karvi tehsil in Chitrakoot district of the state joined the BJP today in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey. The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief welcomed them into the BJP family and also administered the membership oath to them."Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said the entire country had reposed its faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the organisational schemes of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, the dynamic government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was working, he added. PTI NAV RC