1,490 ordered to be kept in detention centres in Assam in 3 yrs; 691 released later

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Foreigners Tribunals in Assam have in the last three years sent 1,490 people in detention centres in the state, out of nearly 8,992 cases they received to determine citizenship, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.Later on, 691 people were released from these detention centres after judicial process. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said that as per the information made available by the Assam government, 2,764 people were referred to the foreigners tribunals in 2016, 4,223 people in 2017 and 2,005 people in 2018.These people were referred to the foreigners tribunals to ascertain whether they were Indians or foreigners in terms of the provisions contained in the Foreigners (Tribunal) Order 1964, he said in a written reply to a question.The foreigners tribunals have decided to send 236 people to the detention centres in 2016, 826 people in 2017 and 428 people in 2018.Rijiju said among the people who were ordered to be kept in detention centres in last three years, 111 people in 2016 were either released on the basis of the opinion given by the foreigners tribunals or by the higher courts or repatriated to their native country, 453 people in 2017 and 127 people in 2018. PTI ACB ACB TIRTIR