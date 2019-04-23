15 candidates file nominations in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress candidates Gurjit Singh Aaujla and Raj Kumar Chabbewal were among 15 candidates who filed their nomination papers in Punjab on Tuesday.Aujla is seeking re-election from Amritsar seat while Chabbewal filed his nomination from Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat. Congress candidate Jasbir Singh Dimpa filed his nomination papers from Khadoor Sahib seat, the office of Punjab's Chief Electoral officer said.The nomination would continue till April 29. The scrutiny of the nominations would be done on April 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be May 2.The nominations for the upcoming elections would be filed in the office of respective returning officers situated in District Administrative Complex from 11 am to 3 pm from April 22-29, excluding April 27 (Saturday) and April 28 (Sunday). The voting on all 13 seats would be held on May 19.The Punjab Congress, the Akali Dal and the BJP have announced the names of its candidates from all 13 seats in the state.AAP and Punjab Democratic Alliance comprising several political outfits Sukhpal Khaira led Punjabi Ekta Party, Dharamvira Gandhi led Nawan Punjab Party, BSP, Lok Insaaf Party, CPI andRevolutionary Marxist Party of India have also fielded candidates.SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the SAD, is also testing political waters and has fielded its candidates from Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur seats. PTI CHS VSD DPBDPB