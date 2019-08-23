15 CBI officers chosen for prestigious HM's medal for excellence in investigation

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Fifteen officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been chosen for the prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2019, a CBI official said on Friday. They are Bhartendar Sharma, DSP Bhopal; Peddiraju Bandi, DSP New Delhi; Chittaranjan Dash, DSP Kolkata; Puspal Paul, DSP New Delhi; Alok Kumar Singh, DSP New Delhi; Gulshan Mohan Rathi, DSP New Delhi and Brajesh Kumar, DSP Bangalore, he said. Others include Subhash Chander, Inspector Chandigarh; Ganesha Lingaiah, Inspector Mumbai; Santosh Kumar Singh, Inspector Bhopal; Manoj Kumar, Inspector New Delhi; Sanjay Solanki, Inspector Bhopal; Sunil Kumar, Sub Inspector New Delhi; P Subrahmanyam, Inspector Bangalore and V Vivekananda Swamy, Inspector Hyderabad, the official said. A total of 96 police officers from across the country, including 15 from the CBI, have been named for the medal. The medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers. PTI CPS AQS