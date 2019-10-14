15 college students from J-K leave for Delhi on Army-sponsored tour

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) A group of 15 college students on Monday left Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir for the national capital on a week-long capacity building tour being organised by the Army, a defence spokesman said. The students from Government General Zorawar Singh Memorial Degree College and Government Polytechnic College will also visit Bangalore and Mysore during the tour which will conclude on October 19, he said. General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform), Major General Dhiraj Seth flagged off the tour which would provide an opportunity to the students to interact with the people from various facets of life from outside Jammu and Kashmir and incorporate the best practices for their self-development, the spokesman said. "The aim of this tour is to showcase the technical prowess of the nation and motivate the youth of the region to be technology creators than technology users," he said. The tour consisting of 15 students and two teachers along with an Army officer moved to Delhi where they will be visiting National War Memorial, Planetarium, Madame Tussaud's Museum and Red Fort and will further move to Bangalore by Air where these students will be visiting various technology-driven companies including Amazon, Bangalore Palace and MG Road. They would also go to Mysore and visit Infosys Campus, Vrindavan Garden and Mysore Palace as well as have a chance to see the rich culture and heritage of India, he said. PTI TAS AB CK