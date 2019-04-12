15 EVMs damaged; EC for action against culprits

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A total of 15 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged due to vandalism in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election Thursday, the Election Commission said.While there were six reports of EVM damage from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh reported five matters, one each were from West Bengal and Bihar and two from Manipur.Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said action would be taken for damaging electoral material and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI NAB KJ