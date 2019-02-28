15 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has transferred or redesignated 15 IAS officers, including two district collectors. As per an order of the Department of Personnel released Wednesday night, Additional Chief Secretary Sudarshan Sethi will hold the charge of Mines and Petroleum Department. The charge of Forest and Environment Department, which Sethi was holding, was given to Principal Secretary Shreya Guha in addition to Tourism, Art and Culture Department. Surendra Singh Solanki was transferred as Sirohi District Collector while Chouthiram Meena as Sikar District Collector. Ashutosh Pednekar was transferred as Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Disaster and Relief Management, and Civil Defence Department, Premchand Berwal as Special Secretary, Home Department, and Kailash Chand Meena as Special Secretary, Rural Development Department.Shakuntala Singh has been transferred as Managing Director of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd (RAJSICO). Sudhir Kumar Sharma has been transferred as Special Secretary, Finance and Taxation Department, and Naresh Kumar Thakral as Director, Public Services and Special Secretary, Public Grievances Redressal Department. PTI AG DVDV