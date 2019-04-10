15 injured after bus collides with roadside tree in HP

Specials
Shimla, Apr 10 (PTI) Fifteen persons were injured after their bus collided with a roadside tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Wednesday, an official said. The overspeeding bus collided with the tree while trying to overtake another vehicle, he said. The injured have been admitted to the Rajender Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, the official said. PTI DJI KJKJKJ
