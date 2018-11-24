15 killed as bus plunges into canal in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) At least 15 people, most of them school children, were killed after their bus fell into a canal in Mandya district on Saturday, officials said.The incident took place around noon near Kanakanamaradi of Pandavapura taluk.Rescue teams have reached the spot and rescue operation was underway, they said.Locals said the bus, which was on its way to Mandya from Pandavapura, was completely submerged under water.Most of the victims are school children, they said, adding that they were returning home after half-a-day at school.Meanwhile, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over the the incident and rushed to the spot.According to a statement released by the Chief Minister'sOffice, Kumaraswamy has spoken to district in-charge minister C S Puttaraju and district Deputy Commissioner and directed them to visit the spot immediately and oversee the rescue operation. PTI KSU RA ROH KJ