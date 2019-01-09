1.5 million party workers trained: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The BJP has trained over 1.5 million party workers in the last four years as part of its leadership training programme, the party's training wing said in a statement, asserting that it will have huge impact in ensuring voter turnout and support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.It makes the BJP the only political party in the country which has a trained politicalhuman resource, and this will form the backbone of the organisation's workforce and leadership reserve in the days to come, the statement said.The nation-wide training programme, named after party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya, was kicked off in 2015 after Amit Shah took over as BJP president in 2014. BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao is in-charge of the exercise."We are sure that in the Lok Sabha election this massive training program will have huge impact in ensuring voter turnout and support for the BJP," the statement said.It added that the BJP took special care to involve all sections of society and special attention was taken so that representatives of minority, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, weaker sections, women and professional were includedas trainees from block level onwards.In all future elections, this trained manpower with leadership potential will prove an additional assets for the BJP, which no other political party in the country can claim, it said. PTI KR KR ANBANB