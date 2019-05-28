15 security personnel injured in IED blasts in Jharkhand

(Eds: updating number of personnel injured) Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) Fifteen security personnel wereinjured when Maoists triggered a series of IED blasts nearHurda forests in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district inthe early hours of Tuesday, a police officer said.The blasts took place around 5 am when a joint team ofthe CRPF's special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and the policewas carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the forests ofKuchai area in the district, he said."Fifteen security men were injured when the Maoiststriggered as many IED blasts. Two of the 15 injured are ina serious condition," Inspector General of Police (Operation)Ashish Batra said.The injured troops, 13 belonging to the CRPF's CoBRAbattalion and the rest of the Jharkhand Armed Police and thedistrict police, were airlifted to Ranchi, another seniorofficer said.The area has been cordoned off and a search operation ison to nab the culprits, he added. PTI PVR RMS DVDV