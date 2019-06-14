15 Shoolini University Students to Visit Taiwan & China on Fully-Funded International Programmes

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SOLAN, India, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Atleast 15 students of Himachal-based Shoolini University have been selected for fully-funded international programs to Taiwan and China. More students could be confirmed in the coming days. These students are pursuing bachelors and master's courses in applied sciences, biotechnology and food technology at the university.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg)Shoolini University has successfully provided several opportunities for students pursuing education in areas of biotechnology, microbiology, food technology, botany, zoology, chemistry and physics where they can avail international opportunities in some of the world's best campuses such as the University of Arkansas, University of Naples, Lanzhou University, Gachon University etc.The Office of International Affairs at Shoolini offers a range of opportunities to students for academic benefits, including internships, exchange programs and opportunities for further studies.Shoolini's M.Sc student Anjali Chandel, who leaves for a fully-funded Ph.D. program to Chung Yuan Christian University, Taiwan in September says, "Firstly, I would like to thank Shoolini University for all the learning because of which I am able to get this opportunity. Also, I want to thank, my HOS Dr Rajesh Sharma and all the faculty members of School of Physics for their support and guidance. I will try to make my Shoolini proud in future."More than 100 such students have availed international opportunities so far. Of those, 30 have been selected to pursue higher education such as MS or Ph.D. on a fully-funded program.Considered India's first biotech university, Shoolini students filed over 180 patents in 2018 alone. This makes the 9-year-old university one of the highest patent filers in India.About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.For more information, visit - https:hooliniuniversity.com/Source: Shoolini University PWRPWR