15-year-old rape victim dies in Jaipur hospital: Police

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped earlier this week in Rajasthan's Dausa district died at a hospital here, police said on Friday.The girl died on Thursday night at SMS Hospital and the cause of her death has not been confirmed yet, superintendent of police (SP), Dausa, Prahlad Singh, said.According to a complaint filed by the minor's father, the girl was raped on July 28. Police registered a case against an unidentified person on the same day, he said.Later, the girl's family took her to Mehandipur Balaji temple in the district and stayed there for a few days. Her condition deteriorated there and she fell unconscious, Singh said.The minor's family admitted her to a local hospital and the doctors there referred her to the SMS Hospital, he said.A post-mortem was conducted on Friday and the reports are awaited, he said.