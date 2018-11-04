scorecardresearch
15-yr-old boy sodomised by two in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two men who also recorded the video of the act and circulated it on social media, police said Sunday. The incident took place in Mathura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Charthawal police station. A case was registered in the matter and one person was arrested, SHO Manoj Kumar said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the other accused. PTI CORR SNESNE

