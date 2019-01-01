15-yr-old girl killed by unidentified persons

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly killed by some unidentified persons in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred Monday when the girl's parents were not at home and she was with her 12-year-old brother.The girl's father, who runs a vegetable shop here, reported the matter to police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said. She said that police were analysing CCTV footage and investigation was on. PTI NIT NIT DPBDPB