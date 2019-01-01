15-yr-old girl killed by unidentified persons in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was killed after her throat was slit allegedly by some unidentified persons at her residence in west Delhi, police said Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday when the girl was at home in Khyala area with her 12-year-old brother and their parents were away, they said.According to a complaint filed by the minor's father, he and his wife were at his vegetable shop when the incident took place. Their son, who had gone out to play at the time of the incident, later informed them.Police said they received a call at around 8.45 pm on Monday regarding the girl's killing."After reaching the spot, the girl's throat was found slit with a sharp-edged weapon. She was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead," a senior police officer said.Police are trying to establish the details and sequence of events on the basis of the statements given by the girl's parents. CCTV footage from the area is also being analysed to see if anyone had visited her when she was alone at home, he said.Prima facie, it appears that someone known to the girl has committed the crime, police said.The girl's body has been sent for a post mortem examination, the police said. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV