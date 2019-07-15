1,500 Haryana cobblers to get interest-free loan of Rs 50,000 each

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) The Haryana Government has decided to give an interest-free loan of Rs 50,000 each to 1,500 cobblers from the state to help them set up footwear kiosks.The interest on loan to the tune of Rs 60 lakh a year would be borne by the state government, said Finance Minister Abhimanyu Monday.He said that the Finance Department has approved the scheme on the directions of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.The minister said under this scheme, the National Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation will provide the loan of Rs 50,000 each to 1,500 selected cobblers in the state to establish their kiosks.The cobblers will have to return the loan in three years, he said in an official release.The loan will be given only to those cobblers whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh. The recipient of the loan would be the one who has not taken benefit of such a scheme earlier and who has not defaulted in payment of any loan taken by him, he said.The minister further said the Union and the state governments are working for the welfare and upliftment of every section of the society. PTI SUN RAXRAX