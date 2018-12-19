158 new vacancies in 5 upgraded J-K district hospitals

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Five newly upgraded districts hospitals have got 158 new posts in Jammu and Kashmir as governor administration Wednesday issued formal orders in this regard, an official spokesman said.The State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik last week approved upgradation of sub-district hospitals at Ganderbal, Bandipora and Shopian in Kashmir and Samba and Reasi in Jammu region to the level of district hospitals along with creation of 27, 23, 34, 35, and 39 posts respectively. As per the orders issued by the health and medical education department, the newly created posts include five posts each of medical superintendents, senior consultant physicians, senior consultant surgeons, consultant surgeons, consultant ophthalmologists, consultant physicians, consultant anesthetists, consultant gynaecologists, consultant orthopedic and Junior anaesthesia assistants. Four consultant ENT specialists, three consultant pediatricians and one dental surgeon besides the paramedical staff were also included in the 158 new posts, the spokesman said.The department would also update the relevant recruitment rules in consultation with the Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Trainings department through Health and Medical Education department, he added. PTI TAS AB RCJ