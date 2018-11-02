1,582 challans issued in last 3 days for violating pollution control norms: SDMC

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The civic body in south Delhi has issued 1,582 challans in the last three days for violating pollution control norms, officials said Friday.The violations include construction activities causing dust pollution, and garbage or leaves burning. A maximum of 695 number of challans have been issued for violations in the south zone, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said. Incidentally, the SDMC had Thursday issued a total of 435 challans worth about Rs 22 lakh for violations. "All the four zones during the last 2-3 days have issued 1,582 challans for such violations, with 459 in central zone, 269 in Najafgarh zone and 159 challans in west zone," the SDMC said in a statement. In all four zones, 302 challans have been issued for violation of NGT rules regarding construction and air pollution norms violations, 320 challans for burning of leaves or garbage and 24 challans for throwing refuse into drains. As many as 849 general challans have been issued. All the zonal authorities have made it clear that activities detrimental to environment and health of citizens will not be tolerated and action will be taken under the NGT Act and the DMC Act. Delhi's air pollution level dipped slightly on Friday to remain in the "very poor" category as authorities detected stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh for the first time this season after Punjab and Haryana, which they said may add to the pollution woes of the national capital. The SDMC's south zone deployed 150 water tankers for sprinkling water in the streets in different localities. The civic body has deployed its entire fleet of 40 water tankers and has hired another 110 to mitigate the effect of air pollution. PTI KND SNESNE