1,584 complaints received on 'cVigil' app; 70 pc found genuine: Delhi CEO office

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Over 1,500 complaints have been received till date through the 'cVigil' app by the office of theChief Electoral Officerhere and nearly 70 per cent of those were found to be genuine, according to the Delhi CEOoffice.TheElection Commissionlast year had launched an Android-based app - 'cVigil', using which a person can send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls.As many as 1,584 complaints have been received till April 25 from citizens on poll code violation through the app,according to data shared by the DelhiCEO office.Of the total complaints, 1108 have been found to be correct and have been disposed of while the rest are being looked into, officials said.Maximum complaints on 'cVigil' were received from the New Delhi district 518, followed by 210 from South district and 166 from South West district.Till dateDelhihas 1.43 crore registered voters which include 78.7 lakh male voters and 64.4 lakh female voters and 669 from the third gender.Seeking to encourage people to vote on May 12 when Delhi goes to polls in the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh on Thursday took a ride in Delhi Metro and interacted with commuters urging them to exercise their franchise.The North West Delhi constituency has over 23 lakh electors, the maximum among all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office on Thursday.While North West Delhi has maximum number of total electorate and male voters among all constituencies in Delhi, West Delhi has the highest number of female voters (10,90,797), according to the data.The office of the Delhi CEO has said that over 3.31 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force. The CEO office has received 393 applications on pre-certification of political advertisements by variouspartieswith the BJP filing a maximum of 268 applications, followed by 102 from Congress, according to the data.PTI KND DVDV