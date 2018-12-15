15th Raj Assembly has 46 MLAs with criminal cases: ADR

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) The 15th Rajasthan Assembly has at least 46 MLAs with criminal cases lodged against them compared to 36 MLAs elected in the state assembly elections in 2013. Out of the 199 members of legislative assembly (MLAs), 46 MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Twenty eight MLAs have declared 'serious' criminal cases against them, says the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report. In the 2013 assembly elections, 19 MLAs had declared 'serious' criminal cases against them.Parsadi Lal of Congress who contested from Lalsot constituency of Dausa district has declared one charge related to murder. Four MLAs, all from Congress, have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC section 307). Comparing the candidates as per their political affiliation, 25 out of 99 MLAs from Congress, 12 out of 73 MLAs from BJP and two out of six MLAs from BSP among other regional political outfits have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said. Sixteen out of 99 MLAs from Congress, seven out of 73 MLAs from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two out of six MLAs from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have declared 'serious' criminal cases against them. PTI AG SRY