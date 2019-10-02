16 arrested for gambling in Asola

/R New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police busted a gang of gamblers and arrested sixteen people in south Delhi's Asola, an official said on Tuesday. A raid was conducted based on the specific information about gambling at Bandh Road in Asola on Monday, he said. Sixteen persons were arrested and stake amount of over Rs 1 lakh was recovered, the senior police official said. They have been identified as Sanjeev (51), Kunwar Pal (32), Balbir (35), Dharmender (28), Shiripal (48), Shovinder (35), Suresh (43), Sultan Ahmad (40), Sukhvir (40), Karan Singh (23), Ravinder (38), Amar Kumar (37), Sikander (32), Prem Chand (37), Sugar (43), Yaseen (27), he said. PTI AMP AQS