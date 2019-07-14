16 bovines die after consuming poisonous fodder

Banda (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) As many as 16 bovines died after consuming poisonous fodder in Chitrakoot district, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday at Chheria Khurd village under Markundi police station, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manikpur Sangamlal said. Sixteen bovines, including six buffaloes, fell ill and died after they came back from the jungles where they went for fodder, the official said. The post-mortem has confirmed that they died due to consumption of poisonous food, he added. PTI CORR NAV MAZHMB