16 builder-buyer conflict cases settled

Noida (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Sixteen cases of conflict between builders and buyers over flat possession were taken up for hearing during a conciliation meeting of the Uttar Pradesh RERA on Friday and amicable solution reached in 11 of them, officials said. During a meeting of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on July 12, 20 cases including those of Supertech and Jayprakash Associates were selected for this hearing at the sixth 'Conciliation Forum Meeting' of National Capital Region, they said. "Out of those 20, 16 were heard today and four were deferred to a future date due to time constraints. Amicable solution was reached in 11 cases after the buyers and builders were brought on the same table to discuss their problems," NCR Conciliator, UP RERA, R D Paliwal told PTI. The cases heard included projects of Supertech (7), Jaiprakash Associates (3), Arihant Infra Realtors (1), UP Township Infrastructure (1), ATS Homes (1), Gaursons India (1), SVP Builders India (1) and Vacational Education (1), he said. In total, seven cases from Supertech, one from UP Township Infra and three from other promoters were amicably resolved. For other cases, dates for further hearing were given for speedy redressal, he said. Expressing satisfaction over the proceedings, Paliwal said, "The promoters and buyers put forth their respective concerns during the meeting which were resolved through healthy discussions." He said mostly the cases that come to the Conciliation Forum of RERA pertain to possession or compensation-related issues. "There are conditions, like payment schedule and possession schedule, mentioned in the Builder-Buyer Agreement (BBA) which provides for solution to problems like possession delay, or compensation money due to delay in handing over a property. We try to bring them on the same page where they agree to each other's conditions and resolve the matter," he said. Since February, the Conciliation Forum (NCR) has heard 47 cases this year out of which 26 cases have been successfully resolved, while 14 have been scheduled for hearing in future dates and seven referred back to RERA Court, according to an official statement. PTI KIS IND