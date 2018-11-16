16 children injured as school vehicle overturns

Etah (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) 16 children were injured, four of them seriously, when a vehicle carrying them to school overturned near Aaspur crossing on Friday morning, police said.The children of D.K Public School were travelling in a pick up vehicle when the driver lost control while trying to save a pedestrian, police said.The children, all under the age of 10, were injured. Four of them have been seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.A youth crossing the road at that time was also injured and admitted to the district hospital, police said.The school belongs to Samajwadi Party leader Jogendra Singh Yadav, who is also former chairman of the Zila Panchayat.PTI CORR SAB DVDV