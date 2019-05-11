16 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, May 11 (PTI) At least 16 people, including six women, were injured Saturday when a private bus hit a stationary truck on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district, police said. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur when the accident took place at Jajjar Kotli after the bus driver lost control and rammed into the truck, they said. The 16 injured, including six women, were taken to a government hospital for treatment, the police said. Two passengers were stated to be in serious condition, the police added. PTI TAS MAZ MAZ SMNSMN