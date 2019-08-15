16-kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore seized near Indo-Pak border

Ferozepur (Punjab), Aug 15 (PTI) The Border Security Force arrested an Indian national and seized 16 kg of heroin worth Rs 80 crore near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Thursday, officials said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Palla Megha village in the district, was returning from the Pakistan side by swimming across the Sutlej river. He was held by the BSF personnel near the Old Mohammadi Wala border outpost in Ferozepur sector, the officials said. A magazine, 31 live rounds, a mobile and two Pakistani SIM cards were recovered, they added. PTI CORR CHS MAZHMB