16 kids injured as school bus collides with pillar in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Eighteen people, including 16 children, were injured Saturday when a speeding school bus crashed into a pillar at an underpass here, police said.The incident happened around 8 am when the bus of a private school was crossing through the underpass at Rajnigandha Chowk, they said."Sixteen children were injured in the accident. They were taken to Kailash Hospital and discharged after first-aid. The driver, Ganga Saran, has received severe injuries and is being treated," Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said.The bus has been seized, police said, adding a probe was underway. PTI KIS ABHABH