16 killed, five injured in Bolero-minibus collision in Rajasthan

(Eds: Adds death toll, number of injuries) Jodhpur, Sep 27 (PTI) At least 16 people were killed and five others injured after a collision between two vehicles near here on Friday, police said. The accident occurred when a tyre of a minibus burst and it collided head-on with a Bolero, Station House Officer, Balesar police station, Devendra said. "Sixteen people died and five others were injured in the accident," he said. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.