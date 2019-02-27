16 lakh public grievances received this year: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A significant jump has been recorded in the number of public grievances received against government departments as it touched the 16-lakh mark this year as compared to 2 lakh such plaints received four years ago, an official statement said Wednesday.Addressing a function, Union minister Jitendra Singh said 99 per cent grievances have been disposed by the government. He said about 16 lakh grievances were received this year compared to about two lakh grievances four years ago, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. "This is due to the better and prompt response from the government," the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said. He called upon state governments to follow the best practices developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under them and activate their grievance cells for prompt response to citizens. The minister also expressed satisfaction over the fact that about 99 per cent grievances were being disposed by the department.He was speaking after presenting the National e-Governance Awards, 2019.A total of 14 awards were given under six categories to recognise achievements in the area of e-governance, with gold and silver awards in each category. A special jury award was also presented in Category-I for IRCTC rail connect mobile application.Singh said the government's emphasis has been on digitisation in the functioning of various schemes and the award winners have made an effort in this direction. On the occasion, the MoS also released a compendium and a booklet on excellence in e-governance. The event also included an experience sharing session and presentations on some of the awarded initiatives like IRCTC rail connect mobile application, UMANG, Hello Doctor 555, Wind Power forecasting services for the State of Tamil Nadu and Ultra Resolution UAV based Geo ICT enabled property tax management system for municipal Area of Bhiwani, Haryana.During the presentation on the Rail Connect mobile application, it was disclosed that it had contributed to a large number of average daily mobile bookings, resulting in an increase in revenue. PTI AKV SRY