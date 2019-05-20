16-year-old apprehended for stealing money from temple donation box in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, May 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for allegedly stealing money from a temple's donation box, police said on Monday.The boy was arrested on Sunday, a day after he stole the money from the donation box at a Hanuman temple in Thanabhawan town, they said.The boy told the police that he wanted to use the money to buy an Android phone, Station House Officer Sandeep Balyan said. PTI CORR DIVDIV