16-year-old raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A minor girl has allegedly been raped when she was out in the fields to relieve herself in Bhopa village here, police said Monday. The accused, Tinu (22), forced the 16-year-old girl to go along with him in nearby sugarcane fields where he allegedly raped her, they said. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused who is absconding, police said, adding that the girl was sent for medical examination. PTI CORR CK

