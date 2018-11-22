16-yr-old boy abducted, murdered by friend in Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda, Nov 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was murdered here by a friend who had kidnapped him with the help of an accomplice to make easy money, police said Thursday.The minor boy, Dushyant, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar area, was kidnapped for ransom from the Rampura Phul area by accused Jaspreet Singh with the help of an accomplice, identified as Harsh Gandhi, on Tuesday evening, they said.The kidnappers then called up Dushyant's father and demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom, officials said, adding that the family then approached police.However, the family of the victim managed to bring the ransom amount down to Rs 3 lakh and the accused told them to deliver the money near a coach of the Kalka Mail at the railway station at 12:30 am on Wednesday, they said.A trap was laid and the accused were nabbed the moment they arrived to collect the bag, police said.During questioning, they admitted that they had killed Dushyant by slitting his throat and dumped his body, police said, adding that the duo said they were looking to make easy money. PTI Corr CHS IJT