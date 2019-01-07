1,641 registrations to importers of used batteries cancelled for failing to comply with rules: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) According to the CPCB, 1,641 registrations, issued to importers of used batteries, have been cancelled for failing to comply with the provisions of the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001, Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma told the Parliament on Monday.Replying to a question, he said there are about 641 authorised recyclers of lead acid batteries with an installed capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per annum."The Central government has notified the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001 as amended from time to time for disposal of used lead acid batteries generated from various sources," the minister told the Rajya Sabha."The rules stipulate for establishment of collect back mechanism for old batteries. The manufacturers, importers, assemblers and preconditioners are responsible for collecting and channelizing the used batteries to collection centres for final disposal through registered recyclers," he said.According to the provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, dry batteries generated from domestic and commercial sources have been classified as domestic hazardous wastes. Generators of waste are required to segregate dry batteries and dispose those at collection points designated for domestic hazardous waste by local authorities. Domestic hazardous waste thus collected is required to be disposed through Treatment Storage and Disposal Facilities operating in the country, the minis told the Upper House. PTI PLB NSD