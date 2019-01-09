168 criminals carrying cash rewards on their heads arrested in 2018: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Police last year arrested 168 criminals carrying cash rewards on their heads, with Ariz Khan, who had escaped during the 2008 Batla House encounter and was wanted in connection with several blasts, being the biggest catch, police said.In 2017, 106 criminals carrying cash rewards were arrested, while the number last year saw an increase of 58.49 per cent.Eleven of those arrested were suspected terrorists, police said.Forty-eight of those arrested were carrying a reward of Rs one lakh or above, while 58 of the arrested criminals were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 or above.Khan was carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh and was arrested in February.Abdul Subhan Qureshi, known as 'India's Osama bin Laden', who was wanted for being the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts and was carrying a reward of Rs four lakh was also nabbed by Delhi Police last year.Delhi Police said they launched a major crackdown on criminals last year. According to police, 1,131 new history sheets were opened last year as opposed to 923 the year before, while 174 are under process. As many as 1,848 proclaimed offenders were arrested. PTI SLB KJ