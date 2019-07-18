17 animals killed as shed collapses due to rains in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Seventeen animals were killed and five injured after a tin shed collapsed due to rains in Delhi's Najafgarh, fire officials said Thursday. The incident happened around 2 am in Prem Nagar area, they said.A temporary tin shed, covering around 1,350 sq feet, was put up for the animals and the terrace of it was loaded with fodder and grass, a senior fire officer said.Due to heavy rains, it collapsed and 13 buffalos, two calves and two cows died, while five buffalos got injured, he said. PTI NIT SOMSOM