17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Mathura villages: Police

Mathura, Jul 28 (PTI) Seventeen illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including four women, were arrested from a village in the district here, an official said Sunday.The Bangaldeshi nationals were arrested from Mathura's Akbarpur village on Saturday in the ongoing drive by the police against illegal immigrants and anti-social elements, said Deputy Superintendent of Jagdish Kaliraman on Sunday.The arrested Bangladeshis included five men, four women and eight children, said the DySP, adding they were held after they failed to produce any identification document or travel paper authorising their entry into the country.The arrested Bangladeshi were produced before a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, said the official.