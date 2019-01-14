17 injured in two separate accidents in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Seventeen people were injured in two separate accidents in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said.In Ramban, a car carrying tourists skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge before bursting in flames, they said.The vehicle was on its way to Patnitop from Jammu when the incident took place and the nine injured were rescued in an operation led by the Assistant Commandant Officer of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Pooja Malik, police said. In a separate accident, eight passengers travelling in a car were rescued by the army after their vehicle skidded off the road in Mendhar belt of Poonch district and rolled down, they said. All injured were hospitalised, police said, adding, two separate cases have been registered in the matter. PTI AB MAZ RHL